India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.00

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), with a volume of 191580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £97.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.79.

In other India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) news, insider Patrick Firth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,500 ($26,783.38).

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

