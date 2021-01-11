Indorse Token Hits Market Capitalization of $182,445.96 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $182,445.96 and $219.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00326446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.94 or 0.03628535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Indorse Token

IND is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

