Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Shares Down 2.8%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 198,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 181,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

IDEXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.