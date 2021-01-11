Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IFJPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IFJPY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.38. 20,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,320. Informa has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

