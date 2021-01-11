Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $4.04. Information Services Group shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 1,530 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.29 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

