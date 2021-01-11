Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.90

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 33104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

Get Infosys alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 763,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 669,735 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.