Injective Protocol (INJ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.81 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $63.27 million and $21.81 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00012396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00110418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00267272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,155.06 or 0.85937433 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,045,400 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

