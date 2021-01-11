Ink (INK) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $341,129.98 and $79,500.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00109697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00254057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00061692 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,845.08 or 0.87422339 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

