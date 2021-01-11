Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGXF shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

INGXF opened at $25.19 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

