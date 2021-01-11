Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Up 7.2%

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.44. 1,628,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 782,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Inovalon by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 198,178 shares in the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.
