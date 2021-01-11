Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Up 7.2%

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.44. 1,628,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 782,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Inovalon by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 198,178 shares in the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

