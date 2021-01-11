Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells 2,130 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60.

AZO traded up $12.54 on Monday, hitting $1,265.46. The company had a trading volume of 206,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,171.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,169.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,269.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in AutoZone by 58.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 55.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.