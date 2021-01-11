Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells 9,034 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.92. 189,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.02. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Masimo by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 24.2% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Masimo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 251.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

