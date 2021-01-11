Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells 9,034 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MASI traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.92. 189,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.02. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Masimo by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 24.2% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Masimo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 251.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
