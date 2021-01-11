Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $94,800.00.

Joseph D’agostino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Joseph D’agostino sold 30,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $59,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $78,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $51,150.00.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,465. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

