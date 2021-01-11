Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) EVP Sells 11,824 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.44. 1,869,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,499. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.69. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,528 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

