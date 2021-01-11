Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $75,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RGNX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

