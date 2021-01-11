Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $916,800.00.

Sprout Social stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 327,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,102. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 201.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 63.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 16,277.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 137,869 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

