Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:TEN traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 919,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $696.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $12.94.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.