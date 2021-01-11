Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:TEN traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 919,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $696.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 149.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

