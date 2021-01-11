Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 566,645 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $6,686,411.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
TEN traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,984. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $696.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.91.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
