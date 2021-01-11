Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 566,645 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $6,686,411.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TEN traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,984. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $696.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

