Insider Selling: TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) CFO Sells 32,722 Shares of Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00.

TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.76. 2,822,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,513. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 320.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,901 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.