Insight Chain (INB) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $580.08 million and $3.91 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Chain token can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00004790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Insight Chain Token Profile

Insight Chain is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

