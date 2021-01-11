Insight Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $8,204.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00326446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.94 or 0.03628535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Protocol is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

