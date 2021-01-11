Insolar Reaches Market Capitalization of $343,697.46 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Insolar has a total market cap of $343,697.46 and approximately $193,648.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Insolar token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Insolar

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

