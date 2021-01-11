InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading Up 23.3%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s stock price was up 23.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 32,055,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 27,842,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSPR shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 222,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

