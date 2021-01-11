INT (INT) Market Cap Hits $2.89 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. INT has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $1.21 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INT has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.36 or 0.04224632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00334934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.