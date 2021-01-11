Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

NTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTEC opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. Intec Pharma has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Intec Pharma by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares during the period.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

