Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Up 13.1%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shot up 13.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.40. 3,433,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 1,017,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 80,967 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period.

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

