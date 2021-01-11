Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Integer makes up approximately 2.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Integer worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Integer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Integer by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Integer by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,569.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.04. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

