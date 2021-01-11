Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of ITR stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,337. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.85. Integra Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$5.90. The company has a market cap of C$259.39 million and a PE ratio of -9.30.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

