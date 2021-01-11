Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

