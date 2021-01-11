Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 36,509 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $2,541,391.49.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $2,350,794.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $2,230,879.42.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $1,069,593.74.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $1,056,977.79.

On Friday, December 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $1,091,784.98.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $946,387.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,005,601.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.