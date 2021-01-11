Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) recently:

1/8/2021 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/7/2021 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $131.00.

12/7/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $117.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,679. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.6% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

