International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) vs. dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) Financial Analysis

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and dMY Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology -21.60% 0.59% 0.09% dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares International Game Technology and dMY Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.79 billion 0.77 -$19.02 million $1.08 16.66 dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dMY Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Game Technology and dMY Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 5 2 0 2.29 dMY Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

International Game Technology presently has a consensus target price of $15.37, suggesting a potential downside of 14.58%. dMY Technology Group has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.74%. Given dMY Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group is more favorable than International Game Technology.

Summary

International Game Technology beats dMY Technology Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for gamin market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, it provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. Further, the company offers sports betting services on sports and motor sports events, and non-sporting events, as well as sports betting technology and management services. Additionally, it provides digital gaming products and services, including poker, bingo, and online casino table and slot games; social casino content; and remote game server, as well as iGaming systems and digital platforms that offers player account management, advanced marketing and analytical, and payment system services. The company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC operates as a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

