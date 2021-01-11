International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,516 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in International Paper by 80.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

