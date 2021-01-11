International Paper’s (IP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.
International Paper stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in International Paper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 55,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in International Paper by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.
