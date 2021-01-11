International Paper’s (IP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

International Paper stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in International Paper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 55,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in International Paper by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

