Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $378.00

Shares of Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 378 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 376 ($4.91), with a volume of 156054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373 ($4.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of £251.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 347.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 308.53.

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) Company Profile (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.