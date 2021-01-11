Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 10,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 14,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $292,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.