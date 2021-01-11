Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Invesco traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 96644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 35.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 108.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 317,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

