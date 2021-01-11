Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in December

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $92.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.526 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

