Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the December 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,185. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.18.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.