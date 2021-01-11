Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two. Focus on execution of strategic efforts might boost the company's efficiency and revenues. Also, rising loans and deposits balance keep the bank well positioned to undertake expansions strategies. Given a solid liquidity position, it is less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Involvement in capital deployment activities continues to enhance shareholders' value. However, Fifth Third's persistently rising expenses due to the investments in branch-digitization initiative and margin pressure remain concerns. Also, significant exposure to commercial loans is a headwind.”

12/7/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after buying an additional 4,202,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after buying an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,011 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.