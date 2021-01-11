Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC):

1/7/2021 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

1/4/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – SS&C Technologies is now covered by analysts at Northern Trust Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – SS&C Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2020 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $76.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

11/12/2020 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,216,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after purchasing an additional 572,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

