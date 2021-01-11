Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (BMW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR: BMW) recently:

1/8/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR BMW traded down €0.53 ($0.62) on Monday, hitting €70.49 ($82.93). 2,128,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €73.10 and a 200-day moving average of €63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

