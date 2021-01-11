Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 11th (ACIA, CSR, ELS, EVK, GOOG, JET, LXS, MUX, NOVN, SDF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 11th:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a buy rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $81.00 price target on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a hold rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.50 ($33.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) was given a £149.06 ($194.75) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) was given a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) was given a €123.00 ($144.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

