Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 11th (ACIA, CSR, ELS, EVK, GOOG, JET, LXS, MUX, NOVN, SDF)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 11th:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a buy rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $81.00 price target on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a hold rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.50 ($33.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) was given a £149.06 ($194.75) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) was given a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) was given a €123.00 ($144.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

