Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ConocoPhillips (COP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) in the last few weeks:
- 1/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/31/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/30/2020 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/18/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2020 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $50.00.
- 12/9/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $39.00 to $50.00.
- 11/17/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2020 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of COP opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $66.20.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.
