Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ConocoPhillips (COP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $50.00.

12/9/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $39.00 to $50.00.

11/17/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of COP opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $66.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

