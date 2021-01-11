Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,582 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 733 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.40. 43,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

