Investors Buy Large Volume of MDU Resources Group Call Options (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,393 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,434% compared to the average volume of 96 call options.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $27.04. 13,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

