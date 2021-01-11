Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,423% compared to the typical daily volume of 189 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,661,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732,650. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

