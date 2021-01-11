Investors Purchase High Volume of SLM Call Options (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 19,040 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,201% compared to the average volume of 1,464 call options.

SLM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.41. 214,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,060. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SLM will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 52.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SLM by 396.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 22.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 169,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in SLM by 11.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 299,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SLM in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.