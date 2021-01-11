Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) was down 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.94. Approximately 7,339,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,712,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $51,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 715,775 shares of company stock worth $35,378,762. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

