InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $1.02. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 24,503 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.
About InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
