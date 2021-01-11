InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $1.02. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 24,503 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.